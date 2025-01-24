Fastbreak

LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Portland Trail Blazers in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 29.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR on Thursday: "Martin (L Groin Tightness) and Curry (R Ankle Sprain) are probable

Ball (R Wrist Sprain) and Bridges (Low Back Spasms) are questionable

Miller (R Wrist), Mann (Disc Irritation) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"

The Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-29 record in 40 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

LaMelo Ball
Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 132-120.

Ball had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.

Via StatMuse: "LaMelo Ball averages more

PPG
RPG
APG
BPG
3PM

than both All-Star starting guards in the East."

Following the Trail Blazers, the Hornets will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-28 record in 44 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).

Following Charlotte, the Trail Blazers will return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.