LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game
On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Portland Trail Blazers in North Carolina.
For the game, the Hornets could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 29.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR on Thursday: "Martin (L Groin Tightness) and Curry (R Ankle Sprain) are probable
Ball (R Wrist Sprain) and Bridges (Low Back Spasms) are questionable
Miller (R Wrist), Mann (Disc Irritation) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
The Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-29 record in 40 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 132-120.
Ball had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
Via StatMuse: "LaMelo Ball averages more
PPG
RPG
APG
BPG
3PM
than both All-Star starting guards in the East."
Following the Trail Blazers, the Hornets will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-28 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following Charlotte, the Trail Blazers will return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.