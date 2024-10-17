LaMelo Ball Reacts To Lonzo Ball's NBA Return In Timberwolves-Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, Lonzo Ball made his return to an NBA floor when the Chicago Bulls hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center.
Ball had last played in a game during the 2021-22 season.
Via The NBA: "Lonzo Ball looked sharp in his return to the lineup 👏 10 PTS | 4-6 FGM | 2-4 3PM | 15 MIN"
The Bulls won by a score of 125-123 to improve to 2-2 in their first four preseason games.
Thousands of people reacted to Ball making his return.
One person who sent out a post was his brother (Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball).
His post had over 15,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in three hours.
Bleacher Report: "LONZO BALL IS FINALLY BACK AFTER 2 YEARS 😭
THEN HITS HIS 1ST SHOT 🔥"
LaMelo responded: "yeaa deuce🕺🏽🛸💕💕"
Lonzo had signed with the Bulls during the summer of 2021.
Before getting injured, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
In addition to the Bulls, the 26-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Bulls will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the two seasons that Lonzo has been out.
As for LaMelo, the 2022 NBA All-Star is going into his fifth season (all with the Hornets).