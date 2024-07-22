LaMelo Ball Reacts To Miles Bridges News

Miles Bridges' last 2 games 🔥



45 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT (63% FG)

41 PTS, 5 3PT, 4 AST (62% FG)



He joins Kemba Walker and Glen Rice as the only players in franchise history to score 45+pic.twitter.com/RwK5AVBDSS