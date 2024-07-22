LaMelo Ball Reacts To Miles Bridges News
Miles Bridges is coming off his fifth year playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Michigan State star finished the season with averages of 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Earlier this month, Bridges signed a contract extension with the Hornets.
Following the signing, he made a post to Instagram.
Bridges captioned his post: "I remember being broke I had to call up maintenance 😭😭 thankful for this opportunity!!! 704 I love you and I’m grateful to be back. Let’s shock the world 🦍🦍🤞🏽"
One person who left a comment was 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball.
His comment had nearly 800 likes.
Ball wrote: "let’s get it gangger 🕺🏽🛸💕"
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the details of the contract extension.
Via Wojnarowski on July 6: "Free agent F Miles Bridges has agreed on a three-year, $75 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN."
Bridges was the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with Charlotte.
His career averages are 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 360 regular season games.
The Hornets are coming off a year where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster.