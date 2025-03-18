LaMelo Ball's Updated Injury Status For Hawks-Hornets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been downgraded to questionable on the injury report.
Via @HornetsReddit: "LaMelo Ball has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. He was previously listed as PROBABLE due to right wrist soreness."
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
He is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 44 games.
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-50 record in 67 games.
They most recently lost to the LA Clippers by a score of 123-88.
Ball finished with 16 points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/18 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hawks, the Hornets will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the New York Knicks.
At home, they have gone 10-24 in 34 games.
Via @Meloleague: "LaMelo Ball last 4 games:
- 20.8 PPG
- 9.8 APG ( 24 PTS Created per game )
- 34/33/95
Hornets are 2-2 during this span."
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-36 record in 68 games.
They have lost two in a row.