LaMelo Ball's Updated Injury Status For Hornets-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks.
For the game, the Hornets could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been added to the injury report.
Ball missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) and guard LaMelo Ball (R ankle soreness) have been added to tonight’s report as questionable."
Ball is averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-43 record in 57 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak).
On the road, the Hornets are 5-23 in 28 games.
Following the Mavs, they will return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Saturday in North Carolina.
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two straight).
Following the Hornets, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they remain at home to host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Dallas, Texas.