Larry Nance Jr. Comments On Milwaukee Bucks Recent Signing
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 121-112 (at home).
Right after the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team will sign Pete Nance.
Via Charania: "The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign F/C Pete Nance on a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. Nance played seven games for the 76ers this season amid a strong season for the G League's Cleveland Charge."
The Bucks had an open roster spot after waiving Liam Robbins earlier in the day.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving two-way center Liam Robbins, league sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot center appeared in 13 games for Milwaukee this season."
Following the news, Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (who is Pete's brother) sent out a post.
He wrote: "Go Bucks 👍🏽"
Pete has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.
Over seven games, the former UNC star has averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Via X User @sig_50: "Ok, didn’t anticipate this move but I do like Pete Nance.
He’s a Stretch-Big that can put the basketball on the deck and attack the slashing as well.
He’s been morphed into a volume-shooter: 36% 3PT, 6 3PA’s (NBAGL)
2-way coverage for Bobby Portis’s absence via suspension:"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-25 record in 58 games.