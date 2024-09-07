Larry Nance Jr. Reacts To Chicago Bulls Latest Signing
EJ Liddell is coming off his rookie year in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans.
He appeared in nine games with limited playing time.
On Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Liddell will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Scotto: "The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with EJ Liddell, league sources told @hoopshype. Liddell, an Illinois native, played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft."
One person who reacted to the news on social media was Larry Nance Jr.
Nance Jr. wrote: "Yeah E!! Go kill @EasyE2432"
Nance Jr. and Liddell were teammates on the Pelicans last season.
Both players were traded to the Atlanta Hawks (in the Dejounte Murray deal).
However, Liddell was traded to the Phoenix Suns (who then waived him).
Liddell played three seasons of college basketball for Ohio State and is only 23.
On the other hand, Nance Jr. is a nine-year NBA veteran.
Last season, the former Wyoming star averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 61 games.
He will be a notable addition to the Hawks.
As for Chicago, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
The Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.