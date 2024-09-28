Fastbreak

Larry Nance Jr. Reacts To New Orleans Pelicans Latest Move

Larry Nance Jr. reacted to Jose Alvarado reportedly getting a contract extension.

Ben Stinar

Dec 28, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) embrace after defeating the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
/ Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Jose Alvarado is coming off his third season in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The former Georgia Tech star finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 56 games.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Alvarado is signing a contract extension with the Pelicans.

Via Charania: "New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension, with a player option for the 2026-27 season, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, Ron Shade, told @TheAthletic."

One person who reacted to the news was recent Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr.

Nance Jr. wrote: "YEAHHH 15!!! Nobody more deserving!"

Nance Jr. had spent the last two and a half seasons with Alvarado and the Pelicans before getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks over the offseason.

He finished last year with averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Larry Nance Jr.
Apr 21, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for Alvarado, he has spent all three seasons of his NBA career in New Orleans.

He wrote: "God thank you 🙏🏻. Stay the course one-five 🤝🏻"

The Pelicans will open up the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they host the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

