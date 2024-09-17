Larry Nance Jr. Reveals Surprising Detail Following Atlanta Hawks Trade
Larry Nance Jr. is coming off a productive season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The nine-year NBA veteran averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field in 61 games.
Over the offseason, Nance Jr. was traded to the Atlanta Hawks (as part of the Dejounte Murray deal).
Via The Atlanta Hawks on July 6: "We have acquired Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, and 2 future First Round draft picks in exchange for Dejounte Murray."
Recently, Nance Jr. spoke about the trade in an appearance on The Hoop Collective Podcast.
He revealed an extremely surprising detail.
Nance Jr.: "Of 30 teams, I probably know three to four people, players on each team, but the Hawks. That was the one team that I have no previous relationships with anybody. I'm going down there like, 'How you doing? I'm Larry.' We'll see where it goes."
Nance Jr. will bring a lot of experience to a young Hawks team.
Over his nine seasons, he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 522 regular season games.
The Hawks are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.