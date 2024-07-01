Larry Nance Sends Out Viral Post After Pelicans-Hawks Trade
Larry Nance is coming off his third season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nance was traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Dejounte Murray deal.
Following the trade, Nance sent out a post on X that had over 3,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Nance wrote on July 1: "Pels fans, I’ve seen all your messages and they mean more to me than you know! I poured a lot of myself into the community and you guys were always so kind and supportive! New Orleans will always be a place I remember with fondness! Thank you all, for so much ❤️"
Nance was initially the 27th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to New Orleans and Los Angeles, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers over 13 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 522 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 30 playoff games and was with the Cavs when they reached the 2018 NBA Finals.
As for the Hawks, they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.