Latest Injury Update On Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis is in his first year with the Boston Celtics and has had an All-Star caliber season.
He averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
However, Porzingis has missed each of the previous ten games.
On Thursday, head coach Joe Mazzulla gave the latest update on Porzingis (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Porzingis: "I know he's gotten better each day, I know he's working hard. I'll get more when I go downstairs when he comes in today, but he's progressing well and he's working really hard to get back."
Mazzulla also confirmed that there has been no setbacks.
On Wednesday, Porzingis sent out a post to social media indicating that a return could be near.
Porzingis translated to English: "Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season. I'll be back in line soon. See you in the finals ☘️ and then in the arena with your own 🇱🇻🙌"
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on June 6 in Boston.
Currently, the Celtics are awaiting the winner of the series between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves (the Mavs lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 on Thursday).