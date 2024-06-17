Latest Report About Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Future
Klay Thompson will be one of the most intriguing free agents in NBA history.
The four-time NBA Champion has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors and will be available to sign with any team in the league.
On Monday, Shams Charania spoke about Thompson on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
Charania: "Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up. He intends to test free agency. We know the Warriors want him back, they offered him an extension before the start of the season. They're going to see if there can be a deal that gets done. He's going to be there in the marketplace. Seeking offers elsewhere. Could an Orlando step up? What team out there could step up for Klay Thompson? That is going to be the big question."
Thompson's free agency gets more interesting when considering the fact that he is no longer a superstar.
He finished the regular season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
In addition, Thompson came off the bench 14 of those games.
The Warriors are also no longer among the elite teams in the NBA.
They are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
That said, the franchise has won four titles since 2015.