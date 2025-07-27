Latest Report Shows Russell Westbrook Is Nearing His Next NBA Team
Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
Last season, the 2017 MVP averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Denver Nuggets.
On July 27, Westbrook still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports, Westbrook will more than likely sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
NBACentral wrote: "The Sacramento Kings are the favorites to win the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes, per @BovadaOfficial
Sacramento Kings +150
New York Knicks +350
Milwaukee Bucks +400
Miami Heat +600
Dallas Mavericks +800
New Orleans Pelicans +900
Minnesota Timberwolves +1000"
Dave responded: "And they should be.
It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides.
I’d say 80-20 he’s a King"