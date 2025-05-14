Fastbreak

Latest Steph Curry Injury Update Gives Warriors Fans Hope

The Golden State Warriors announced an update on Steph Curry before Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Target Center for Game 5.

Before the game, the Warriors announced an update on Steph Curry (who will miss his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury).

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors announce that they will re-evaluate Steph Curry again on Saturday, a day before a theoretical Game 6, if they are able to win tonight in Minnesota."

Many fans reacted to the update on social media.

@HoodiiSteph: "that’s great. can’t wait to see him back out there on sunday"

@CutOffNate: "We just have to win tonight 🙏"

@cuatroze: "FORCE A GAME 6"

NBA
Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his leg as he goes down on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

@hassan_drip: "We need a miracle"

@antuciampi: "I'll be clear. Force game 6. Warriors in 7.
Do it for him"

@RealRoySmith_: "Just One Game Jimmy .. All We Need Is One And This Is Going Game 7"

NBA
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Curry is still one of the best guards in the NBA at 37.

He had been averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in eight playoff games.

Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steph Curry watched his teammates shoot for the majority of the end of shootaround before he got one shot off before leaving."

The Warriors are coming off a 117-110 loss in Game 4 (at home).

Whoever wins the series will head to the Western Conference finals.

Curry won his last NBA Championship in 2022.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.