Latest Steph Curry Injury Update Gives Warriors Fans Hope
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Target Center for Game 5.
Before the game, the Warriors announced an update on Steph Curry (who will miss his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors announce that they will re-evaluate Steph Curry again on Saturday, a day before a theoretical Game 6, if they are able to win tonight in Minnesota."
Many fans reacted to the update on social media.
@HoodiiSteph: "that’s great. can’t wait to see him back out there on sunday"
@CutOffNate: "We just have to win tonight 🙏"
@cuatroze: "FORCE A GAME 6"
@hassan_drip: "We need a miracle"
@antuciampi: "I'll be clear. Force game 6. Warriors in 7.
Do it for him"
@RealRoySmith_: "Just One Game Jimmy .. All We Need Is One And This Is Going Game 7"
Curry is still one of the best guards in the NBA at 37.
He had been averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in eight playoff games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steph Curry watched his teammates shoot for the majority of the end of shootaround before he got one shot off before leaving."
The Warriors are coming off a 117-110 loss in Game 4 (at home).
Whoever wins the series will head to the Western Conference finals.
Curry won his last NBA Championship in 2022.