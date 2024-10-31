Lauri Markkanen's Injury Status For Spurs-Jazz Game
On Thursday evening, the Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City.
For the game, the Jazz could be without one of their best players, as 2023 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen is on the injury report.
Markkanen is averaging 18.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic on Wednesday: "Lauri Markkanen is questionable for tomorrow night against the San Antonio spurs with back spasms"
The Jazz enter the matchup with an 0-4 record in their first four games.
They most recently lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 113-96 on Tuesday.
Markkanen finished with seven points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/5 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Jazz will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Last season, the Jazz were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for two straight years.
As for the Spurs, they are 1-3 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 105-93.
Following the Jazz, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.