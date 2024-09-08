Lauri Markkanen Reacts To Collin Sexton's Instagram Post
Collin Sexton is coming off his second season playing for the Utah Jazz.
The former Alabama star finished the year with averages of 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Saturday, Sexton made a post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes in 12 hours.
Sexton captioned his post: "Balance. Progression. SEPARATION 🧘🏿"
One person who left a comment on Sexton's post was his teammate Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen wrote: "💪🏼💪🏼"
Sexton and Markkanen have been teammates for each of the previous three seasons.
They were on the Cleveland Cavaliers together during the 2020-21 season.
Following that year, both players were traded to the Jazz as part of the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster deal.
Sexton was the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after his one season at Alabama.
Over six seasons, he has career averages of 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 344 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Markkanen is coming off another extremely productive year.
He finished with averages of 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 55 games.
As for the Jazz, they finished the season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season.