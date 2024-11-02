Lauri Markkanen's Updated Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Utah Jazz will be in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, the Jazz will be without their best player, as 2023 NB All-Star Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out.
This will be his second straight game out of the starting lineup.
Markkanen is averaging 18.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic: "Lauri Markkanen has been downgraded to out tonight against the Denver Nuggets"
The Jazz are 0-5 in their first five games after most recently losing to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 106-88.
In addition to Markkanen, the Jazz are also dealing with injuries to other notable players on the roster.
Via The Jazz on Friday: "Jazz Injury Updates:
Collin Sexton was injured during the third quarter of last night’s game vs San Antonio and was diagnosed with a left fourth finger Distal Interphalangeal (DIP) joint avulsion fracture. He will continue to play as tolerated.
Jordan Clarkson began experiencing left heel pain during the third quarter of last night’s game vs. San Antonio. He has been diagnosed with left plantar faciiitis. He will continue treatment and will re-evaluated in one week."
Following Denver, the Jazz will play their next game on Monday when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.