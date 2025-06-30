Fastbreak

LaVar Ball Made His Feelings Clear About Bulls-Cavs Trade

LaVar Ball spoke about Lonzo Ball getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) speaks to the press during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) speaks to the press during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lonzo Ball had been with the Chicago Bulls for each of the previous four years.

That said, he missed nearly three years due to injuries (before returning in 2024).

Over the weekend, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ball is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell ESPN."

Following the news, LaVar Ball (Lonzo's father) did an interview with ESPN Cleveland.

LaVar: "Lonzo's always been that piece you need for that championship... Cleveland just moved up to being the number one team for the East... When you got all this help now? I don't see why they can't win the championship."

LaVar became very famous when Lonzo was the star point guard for UCLA (who made the 2017 Sweet 16).

He went on to become the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lonzo Ball
Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) rebounds in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

While Lonzo has never been able to become an All-Star, he is a very productive role player (when healthy).

Over part of six seasons, he has career averages of 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 287 games for the Lakers, Pelicans and Bulls.

The Cavs finished the 2024-25 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.