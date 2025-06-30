LaVar Ball Made His Feelings Clear About Bulls-Cavs Trade
Lonzo Ball had been with the Chicago Bulls for each of the previous four years.
That said, he missed nearly three years due to injuries (before returning in 2024).
Over the weekend, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ball is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell ESPN."
Following the news, LaVar Ball (Lonzo's father) did an interview with ESPN Cleveland.
LaVar: "Lonzo's always been that piece you need for that championship... Cleveland just moved up to being the number one team for the East... When you got all this help now? I don't see why they can't win the championship."
LaVar became very famous when Lonzo was the star point guard for UCLA (who made the 2017 Sweet 16).
He went on to become the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Lonzo has never been able to become an All-Star, he is a very productive role player (when healthy).
Over part of six seasons, he has career averages of 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 287 games for the Lakers, Pelicans and Bulls.
The Cavs finished the 2024-25 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).