LaVar Ball Makes Announcement To NBA About LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball is one of the most talented players in the NBA.
That said, the 23-year-old has been unable to reach the playoffs in each of his first five seasons in the league.
On Sunday, his father (LaVar) released a video with a strong statement.
LaVar (via Big Baller Brand): "If you want a championship, listen to me. I'm making it very easy. Everybody trying to go out and make these trades. Hey, Melo should be over here, Melo should be over here. I don't care where you put Melo, but what I do tell you if you put him with his brother, he will go to his original spot, which is the two... He loves to score, but the only person he'll move over from the one spot is his brother Lonzo. Get Lonzo, Melo, and Gelo. Can't nobody beat my guys playing fast."
LaMelo finished his fifth NBA year with averages of 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
He suffered a season-ending injury in March.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 28): "Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN. Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks, before he and team consulted doctors on best course forward."
As for Lonzo, he returned to action after missing nearly three years.
The Chicago Bulls point guard had averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.