LaVar Ball Was Correct About Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James got off to a slow start to his pro career.
That said, he has been playing much better as of late in the G League.
At the beginning of the season, Bronny got a lot of criticism when he was given brief playing time in the NBA.
Back in 2017, LaVar Ball predicted that he would be highly scrutinized for being LeBron's son (h/t BlacktopBuckets).
Ball (via FOX Sports in 2017):"The monsters in the NBA, their dad's wasn't that good... You got LeBron; it's gonna be very hard for his kids because they're not gonna look at him as LeBron's kids. They're gonna be like, you better be just like your dad...After a while, that pressure starts sitting on you... It's like, wow, why I gotta be like him? Why can't I just be me? And then they be like, oh, you soft, you're not that good, because the expectation is very, very high."
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven games with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
He has also appeared in nine NBA games.
That said, the 20-year-old has played just 22 total NBA minutes.
While Bronny still has a lot of time to develop into an NBA-caliber guard, it's fair to point out that LaVar was correct about the early criticism he would get.
LaVar is the father of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).
Both were top-three NBA draft picks.