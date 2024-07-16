Leaked Photos Reportedly Reveal Ja Morant's New Shoe
Ja Morant is among the most popular players in the NBA at 24 years old.
He already has a signature shoe with Nike, and leaked photos (on Tuesday) appeared to show the second edition of the shoe (h/t Complex/Sole Retriever).
The leaked photos of the new shoe come from Instagram user @prm.cotd.
Via Sole Retriever: "FIRST LOOK: Ja Morant's second signature silhouette with Nike, the Nike Ja 2 Stargazer 🌠🌠
Full tech specs and details here!
🗓️ October 3rd 📝 FD7328-500 (men) 💵 $120 (men) 📸 prm.cotd"
The official announcement from Nike (and or Morant) will likely come at some point in the near future.
Morant is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games.
The two-time NBA All-Star finished with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
While Morant had his 2023-24 season cut short due to injury, Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported a huge update earlier this month.
Via Cole on July 9: "Ja Morant has been fully cleared for all basketball activities. The Grizzlies star will now have three months to gear up for what should be a bounce-back season for himself and the team."
The Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries last season, so they finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.