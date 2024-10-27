LeBron James' Absurd Behind-The-Back Pass Went Viral In Kings-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home).
During the first half, LeBron James made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
The four-time NBA Champion had ten points, seven rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/5 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "BRON BEHIND-THE-BACK DIME 👀
Finding the @Lakers new sharpshooter Dalton Knecht for 3!"
James has been known for a lot of things over his legendary NBA career, but it's possible that his passing has always been somewhat underrated.
Last season, the 20-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers come into the evening with a 2-0 record after victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.
They most recently beat the Suns by a score of 123-116 (they overcame a 22-point deficit).
James had 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Following the Kings, the Lakers will begin a road trip that starts on Monday in Arizona against the Suns.
As for the Kings, they came into the evening with an 0-1 record after losing 116-114 to the Timberwolves on Thursday evening at home.
Following the Lakers, they will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening in Sacramento.