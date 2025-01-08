LeBron James' Absurd Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
During the first half, LeBron James had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON OH MY OH MY JAMES 😱😱😱
SWITCHING HANDS FOR THE RIDICULOUS LEFT-HANDED WINDMILL 😤"
James had four points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first six minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the big dunk.
Connor Printz: "Jordan not doing that at 40!!!!"
@julek.achimescu: "dunk of the year"
@mikesmilkovich "No difference between 20 years old and 40 years old😂"
@therealeazyeconomicz: "The tomahawk left hand switcheroooo is CRAZY 🏆🐐🔥"
James came into the night with averages of 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "40-YEAR-OLD LEBRON JAMES WITH A DUNK OF THE YEAR CONTENDER 😱"
James has helped the Lakers get off to a solid start to the year with a 20-15 record in 35 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
After Dallas, the Lakers will return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.
As for Dallas, they are currently playing without their two best players (Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic).
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.