LeBron James' Absurd Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Mavs Game

LeBron James had a big highlight during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts as he celebrates a slam dunk against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

During the first half, LeBron James had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "LEBRON OH MY OH MY JAMES 😱😱😱

SWITCHING HANDS FOR THE RIDICULOUS LEFT-HANDED WINDMILL 😤"

James had four points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first six minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to the big dunk.

Connor Printz: "Jordan not doing that at 40!!!!"

@julek.achimescu: "dunk of the year"

@mikesmilkovich "No difference between 20 years old and 40 years old😂"

@therealeazyeconomicz: "The tomahawk left hand switcheroooo is CRAZY 🏆🐐🔥"

James came into the night with averages of 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "40-YEAR-OLD LEBRON JAMES WITH A DUNK OF THE YEAR CONTENDER 😱"

James has helped the Lakers get off to a solid start to the year with a 20-15 record in 35 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

After Dallas, the Lakers will return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) laughs before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for Dallas, they are currently playing without their two best players (Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic).

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.

