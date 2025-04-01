Fastbreak

LeBron James' Absurd Shot Goes Viral In Rockets-Lakers Game

LeBron James made a tough shot during Monday's game.

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Houston Rockets (at home).

LeBron James had five points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.

He also made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "LEBRON 1-LEGGED FROM WAY DOWNTOWN 😲"

James entered play with averages of 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games.

