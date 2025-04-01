LeBron James' Absurd Shot Goes Viral In Rockets-Lakers Game
LeBron James made a tough shot during Monday's game.
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Houston Rockets (at home).
LeBron James had five points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
He also made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON 1-LEGGED FROM WAY DOWNTOWN 😲"
James entered play with averages of 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games.
