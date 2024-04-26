BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been upgraded to available.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "Anthony Davis (low back soreness) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver."
James has averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in the first two games of the series.
Meanwhile, Davis has averages of 32.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field.
The Lakers lost both games in Denver, so they trail 2-0 in the series.
In Game 2, the Lakers were up by as many 20 points, but fell apart in the second half and Jamal Murray made a buzzer-beater to give the Nuggets a 101-99 victory.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
James and Davis are still playing like top-15 players in the NBA, but the Lakers have been unable to figure out Denver.
They got swept in the 2023 Western Conference Finals and have lost their last ten overall matchups to the Nuggets dating back to the 2022-23 regular season.
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles, California).