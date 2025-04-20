LeBron James' Big Block Went Viral In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 1 of their series.
During the first half, LeBron James had an incredible block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON GETS UP FOR THE CHASEDOWN 🚫
THAT LOOKED FAMILIAR 👀
Timberwolves/Lakers Game 1 on ABC!"
James had three points, one steal and one block while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 15 mintues of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Minnesota is dominating LA on both ends this quarter. Their physical advantages are clear. MIN has outscored LA 26-6 to take a 47-34 lead with 5:19 left in the second quarter."
At 40, James still remains of the elite players (and athletes) in the NBA.
He came into the night with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Many people reacted to the big block.
@LakersLead: "LEBRON JAMES SIGNATURE CHASEDOWN BLOCK 🐐
THIS IS YEAR 22 🤯"
@casualtakeking: "LeBron still doing the chase down block at 40 years old. Amazing"
@chriskindafit: "Outside of the chase-down block, Lebron is looking closer to his actual age."
@MikeBeauvais: "LeBron James sprinting for a chase down block at 40.
I’m 42 and routinely hurt my back just by sleeping on it funny."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Los Angeles).