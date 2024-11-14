LeBron James' Buzzer-Beater Went Viral In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Memphis Grizzlies at home in California.
LeBron James had 20 points, two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in his first 16 mintues of playing time.
He also made a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON KNEW IT WAS IN!
He hits the 1Q buzzer-beater.
MEM-LAL on ESPN"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@LAL_MUFC: "This is the coolest LeBron 3 ever made. The walk back, no celebration, timing with the buzzer, all perfect."
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "He made that from San Diego and KNEW it was going on🤯🐐"
@NBATV: "Bron knew it was goin' in right away 👀😮💨"
@BronnyMuse06: "LEBRON WALK-AWAY 3 AT THE BUZZER 🔥🔥
LEBRON HAS 10 PTS - 5 AST - 1 REB
IN 8 MINUTES 🔥😤"
James will turn 40 next month, but he has shown no signs of slowing down.
The 22-year veteran is averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Lakers are 6-4 in their first ten games after most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors by a score of 123-103.
James finished with 19 points, ten rebounds, 16 assists and one steal while shooting 6/14 from the field in 35 minutes.
Following the Grizzlies, the Lakers will visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.