LeBron James Calls NBA Reporter A Liar After Blockbuster Lakers-Mavs Tade
On Saturday evening, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 victory over the Knicks (in New York).
The 40-year-old finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 14/26 from the field in 37 minutes.
After the game, his team made a blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:
- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st
- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd"
Following the news, Bill Reiter reported details about James and Davis.
Reiter (via CBS Sports): "Last year... There was talk within the Lakers organization that LeBron James had grown a little frustrated with Anthony Davis."
James was not happy with the reporting.
He sent out a post that had over 110,000 likes in one hour.
James wrote (via X): "You a fkn lie!!! 🤥🤡"
James and Davis spent part of six seasons together in Los Angeles.
In their first year as teammates, they led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
However, things have been up-and-down over the previous four seasons.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lakers potential starting five:
Luka Doncic
Austin Reaves
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Jaxson Hayes
Mavs potential starting five:
Kyrie Irving
Spencer Dinwiddie
Klay Thompson
PJ Washington
Anthony Davis"
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.
They will visit the LA Clippers on Tuesday.