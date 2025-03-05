LeBron James Comments On Ben Simmons LA Clippers Addition
The LA Clippers are coming off two games against the Los Angeles Lakers (on the road).
Despite both games being close, the Lakers were able to win both.
Ben Simmons finished Friday's 106-102 loss with two points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/1 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
After the game, LeBron James was asked about Simmons (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints).
James: "He's still young with them. I don't think he's had enough games... It's always difficult to... We're going through it right now, too. A guy trying to change in the middle of the season to a situation that you're not comfortable with and you're just trying to figure it out. The one thing I know... T-Lue is gonna put all those guys in the right positions to be successful. That's what he's really good at."
While Simmons is no longer the All-Star he once was, he is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in his first five games with LA.
The former LSU star has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.
The Clippers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.
Despite being 4-6 over their last ten, they are in an excellent position to make the 2025 NBA playoffs.
On Tuesday night, the Clippers will resume action when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.