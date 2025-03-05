Fastbreak

LeBron James Comments On Ben Simmons LA Clippers Addition

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shakes hands with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after a 76ers victory at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers are coming off two games against the Los Angeles Lakers (on the road).

Despite both games being close, the Lakers were able to win both.

Ben Simmons finished Friday's 106-102 loss with two points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/1 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

After the game, LeBron James was asked about Simmons (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints).

James: "He's still young with them. I don't think he's had enough games... It's always difficult to... We're going through it right now, too. A guy trying to change in the middle of the season to a situation that you're not comfortable with and you're just trying to figure it out. The one thing I know... T-Lue is gonna put all those guys in the right positions to be successful. That's what he's really good at."

While Simmons is no longer the All-Star he once was, he is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in his first five games with LA.

The former LSU star has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Clippers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.

Despite being 4-6 over their last ten, they are in an excellent position to make the 2025 NBA playoffs.

On Tuesday night, the Clippers will resume action when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

