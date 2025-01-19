LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the LA Clippers (on the road).
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) probable for Sunday."
The Lakers most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 102-101.
James finished the win with 29 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/17 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers.
He has gone 6-11 in 17 games against the Clippers (as a member of the Lakers).
Via ClutchPoints: "The Lakers and Clippers meet for the first time this season
However, it's the first time since March of 1999 that one LA team hosted the other LA team in their own arena.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers play in the Intuit Dome for the first time tonight."
The Lakers have gone 22-17 in 39 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Clippers, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Washington Wizards.