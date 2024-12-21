LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Kings (in Sacramento) for the second straight game.
LeBron James is currently listed as questionable on the injury report.
The four-time NBA Champion enters the day with averages of 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Lakers are coming off a 113-100 victory over the Kings (also in Sacramento).
James finished the win with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers have had a volatile start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They come into the evening as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 15-12 record.
On the road, the Lakers have gone just 6-9 in the 15 games they have played outside of Los Angeles.
Via @BronMuse: "The only players this season with: @statmuse
550+ PTS 190+ REB 190+ AST
Jokic is 29. LeBron turns 40 in 9 days. "
James is in his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh with the Lakers).
He led them to the 2020 NBA Championship (and 2023 Western Conference finals).
Following their matchup with the Kings, the Lakers will return to Los Angeles and host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
At home, they have been good, going 9-3 in 12 games.