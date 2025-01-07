LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
James is averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) probable for Tuesday."
The Lakers enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 119-115.
James finished the loss with 21 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Mavs, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
On the other side, the Mavs are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following their showdown with the Lakers, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.