LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, four-time MVP LeBron James is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) questionable for Wednesday."
James enters the day with averages of 23.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in his first 27 games.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON. STEPH.
Two of the game’s legends go head-to-head as the 16-13 Lakers visit the 15-13 Warriors in a must-see matchup!
Christmas Day, 8:00pm/et on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ & Disney+"
The Lakers have had a very volatile start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They had been on three-game winning streak before most recently losing to the Detroit Pistons (117-114).
James finished the loss with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they return to Los Angeles to host the Sacramento Kings.
Right now, James and the Lakers are the seventh seed with a 16-13 record in 29 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
Via StatMuse: "Most points on Christmas Day:
476 — LeBron
395 — Kobe
377 — Oscar
315 — Durant
314 — Wade
The only players with over 300."