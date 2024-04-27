LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
UPDATE: LeBron James is available.
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in California.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but the four-time NBA Champion is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via RotoWire: "LeBron James: Listed probable for Game 4"
James is 39, but still had another excellent regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are currently down 3-0 to the Nuggets, so a loss on Saturday would end the series in a sweep.
In Game 3, the Lakers lost (at home) by a score of 112-105 (they had led by as many as 12 points).
James had 26 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/20 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets were led by Aaron Gordon (in Game 3), who finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field in 41 mintues of playing time.
They have defeated the Lakers in each of their last 11 matchups and swept them in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.
Game 5 of the series would be on Monday evening in Denver, Colorado.