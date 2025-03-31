LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Rockets-Lakers Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be back at home to host the Houston Rockets.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) listed probable for Monday."
The Lakers are coming off a 134-127 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
James finished the win with 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field and 2/5 from the thre-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
With the win over Memphis, the Lakers improved to 45-29 in 74 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Rockets, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Via Lakers all Day Everyday: "The Lakers can get back into the conversation for the 2 seed with a win tonight 👀🍿
Of the remaining 8 games, the Lakers play the Rockets twice… let’s start our run now 😈"
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-26 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).