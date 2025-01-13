LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs in California.
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (injury management) probable for Monday."
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but are also 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 118-97.
James finished the loss with 18 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat.
At home, they have gone 12-5 in the 17 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.
On the other side, the Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio.