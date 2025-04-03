LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors (at home).
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) listed probable for Thursday."
The Lakers are coming off a 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets (at home).
James finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Dominance.
Greatness.
Longevity.
LeBron James has defined an era and continues to add to his storied legacy as Year 22 winds down
#3 Lakers vs. #5 Warriors in a star-studded Western Conference showdown at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Lakers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record in 75 games.
They have won two in a row (and six out of their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
At home, the Lakers have gone 29-9 in the 38 games they have played at Crypto.com Arena.
James is in his seventh season with the franchise.