LeBron James Cuts Reporter Off Mid-Sentence After Celtics-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers had one of their best games of the season.
They crushed the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 117-96.
LeBron James finished the win with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/20 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via The Lakers: "AD: 24 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 3 blk
AR: 23 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast
Bron: 20 pts, 14 reb, 6 ast
Dalton: 13 pts, 4 reb
Gabe: 12 pts, 4 ast
Rui: 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast"
After the game, there was an entertaining moment when James cut a reporter off mid-sentence (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "Does a game like this against the Celtics..."
James: "No."
Reporter: "Against the champs.."
James: Nope, it sure don't, I can tell your enthusiasm in your voice. I've heard that question way too many times in my career. Absolutely not, it's one game. They hoisted the Larry O'brien trophy. We're trying to aspire to get there"
James clearly downplays how important the blowout win was over the defending NBA Champions.
That said, the Lakers looked as good as they have all season.
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when travel to San Francisco for a showdown with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in their first 42 games of the season.