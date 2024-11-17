LeBron James' Dagger Went Viral In Lakers-Pelicans Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-99.
Despite the Pelicans playing without most of their key players, the game was surprisingly close.
That said, LeBron James was able to hit two clutch three-pointers to seal the game.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON AGAIN ‼️
ANOTHER 3.
Puts the Lakers up 4 with 36.9 seconds to play..."
Many fans reacted on social media.
@BecksWelker: "Humans have been on earth for hundreds of thousands of years and we’re alive at the same time as LeBron James"
@bantheshift: "him and steph still showing these youngins how it’s done lmao"
@_aflucas05: "GOAT GOAT GOAT LEBRON JAMES"
James finished the victory with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers improved to 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 3-4 in seven games on the road).
Following the Pelicans, the Lakers will head home to host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron James:
— Most points by a player in Year 22
— Most assists by a player in Year 22
— Most double-doubles by a player in Year 22
— Most triple-doubles by a player in Year 22
It's only been 13 games."
As for the Pelicans, they dropped to 4-10 in their first 14 games.