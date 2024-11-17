Fastbreak

LeBron James' Dagger Went Viral In Lakers-Pelicans Game

LeBron James made two clutch shots against the Pelicans.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-99.

Despite the Pelicans playing without most of their key players, the game was surprisingly close.

That said, LeBron James was able to hit two clutch three-pointers to seal the game.

Via The NBA: "LEBRON AGAIN ‼️

ANOTHER 3.

Puts the Lakers up 4 with 36.9 seconds to play..."

Many fans reacted on social media.

@BecksWelker: "Humans have been on earth for hundreds of thousands of years and we’re alive at the same time as LeBron James"

@bantheshift: "him and steph still showing these youngins how it’s done lmao"

@_aflucas05: "GOAT GOAT GOAT LEBRON JAMES"

James finished the victory with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

The Lakers improved to 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 3-4 in seven games on the road).

Following the Pelicans, the Lakers will head home to host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Via StatMuse: "LeBron James:

— Most points by a player in Year 22
— Most assists by a player in Year 22
— Most double-doubles by a player in Year 22
— Most triple-doubles by a player in Year 22

It's only been 13 games."

As for the Pelicans, they dropped to 4-10 in their first 14 games.

