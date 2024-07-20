Fastbreak

LeBron James Dunk Went Viral In USA-South Sudan Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a big dunk.

Ben Stinar

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Lebron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Team USA and South Sudan are facing off in London for an exhibition game.

Team USA got off to an excellent start to the game led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James also had a huge dunk that went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "ANOTHER LEBRON JAM 👑💥"

Team USA has by far the best roster in the world heading into the 20224 Olympics.

Via Bleacher Report: "🇺🇸 Team USA's Starting Five vs. South Sudan:

Steph Curry Jrue Holiday Devin Booker LeBron James Joel Embiid"

At 39, James is still among the most exciting players in the NBA.

This will be his fourth time playing for Team USA in the Olympics.

He has won two Gold Medals (and one Bronze).

Team USA has gone 3-0 through their first exhibition games.

Most recently, they beat Serbia by a score of 105-79.

James had 11 points and two assists while shooting 5/7 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Lebron James (6) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) speak on the bench in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

James is coming off his sixth season playing for the Lakers (and his 21st in the NBA).

He finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.

In addition, James made his 20th straight NBA All-Star Game.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Lebron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Los Angeles, James has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is a four-time NBA Champion and four-time MVP.

