LeBron James' Dunk Went Viral In Celtics-Lakers Game
UPDATE: LeBron James had another big dunk (via the NBA on TNT).
On Thursday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Boston Celtics (at home).
During the first half, James had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "HE'S DOING THAT AT 40?!"
James had eight points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/8 from the field in his first 10 mintues of playing time.
Many people reacted to the big highlight.
@LADEig: "BRONNY LOVING LEBRON’S SLAM DUNK 😂 "
@BronGotGame "LeBron has had too many recent aggressive dunks in a half court setting, it’s like he’s not even 40"
Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "LeBron got the matchup he wanted in Luke Kornet to the perimeter on a switch, and blew by him for an emphatic right-handed dunk to put LA up 34-23 after 1.
LeBron had 8 points with 4 boards, Davis 9 and 4, and Reaves 8 with 3 assists."
@DaxGotFacts: "LeBron just punched that quarter ending dunk HARD"
NBA: "A 40-year-old SLEDGEHAMMER
LeBron closes the 1st on a STRONG note!
LAL up on BOS 34-23."
James came into the night with averages of 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.
Following Boston, they will have another big matchup when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.