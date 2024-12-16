Fastbreak

LeBron James' Dunk Went Viral In Grizzlies-Lakers Game

LeBron James threw down a big dunk during Sunday's game.

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting Ja Morant and the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James made his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence.

During the first quarter, James made his presence known right away when he threw down a huge dunk.

Via The NBA: "LEBRON SLAM & CHASEDOWN BLOCK 🔥"

James had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first eight minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "LBJ continues to amaze with sequences like this 🤩🤩"

The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 at the end of the month, but he still remains one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA.

