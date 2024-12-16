LeBron James' Dunk Went Viral In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
LeBron James threw down a big dunk during Sunday's game.
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting Ja Morant and the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies.
LeBron James made his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence.
During the first quarter, James made his presence known right away when he threw down a huge dunk.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON SLAM & CHASEDOWN BLOCK 🔥"
James had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "LBJ continues to amaze with sequences like this 🤩🤩"
The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 at the end of the month, but he still remains one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA.
