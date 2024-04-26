LeBron James' Dunk Went Viral In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first half, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
James stole the ball and went all the way to the other end of the court, where he finished off the slam dunk.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON TAKEOFF"
James had ten points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/6 from the field in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers came into the night in an 0-2 hole after losing each of the first two games in Denver.
On Monday evening, they lost Game 2 by a score of 101-99 (despite leading by as many 20 points).
James finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
At 39, James has shown no signs of slowing down and remains among the ten best players in the league.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers have lost their last ten matchups against the Nuggets dating back to the 2022-23 regular season.
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles).