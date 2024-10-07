LeBron James' Enormous Block On Devin Booker Went Viral In Lakers-Suns Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns in California for their second preseason game.
LeBron James missed Friday's 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he made his debut on Sunday against the Suns.
During the first half, James had a huge highlight that went viral on social media.
He came from behind and swatted Devin Booker's shot out of play.
Via The NBA: "LeBron's first block in Year 22 🤯👑
Many NBA fans reacted to the big play from James.
Via @PlayoffLucro: "THEY FORGOT WHO HE WAS 👑"
Via @HotHandTheory: "I need y’all to see this two possession sequence by LeBron James:
1) Austin Reaves gets dusted, Anthony Davis rotates to help, LeBron makes the next rotation and blocks Mason Plumlee
2) Devin Booker blows by the defense & LeBron recovers to swat his shit into the stands
Year 22"
Via @BoyosFor: "Rooting for suns and lakers to be good this year. NBA a lot better when Bron and KD are legit contenders"
Via @Yandani_YM: "the Lakers look solid 👌🏾"
Via @Kn0wID: "LMAO. Year TWENTY TWO!"
The Lakers will have four more preseason games after the Suns.
They will open up the regular season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.
James finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.