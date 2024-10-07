Fastbreak

LeBron James' Enormous Block On Devin Booker Went Viral In Lakers-Suns Game

LeBron James had a big block during Sunday's game.

Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns in California for their second preseason game.

LeBron James missed Friday's 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he made his debut on Sunday against the Suns.

During the first half, James had a huge highlight that went viral on social media.

He came from behind and swatted Devin Booker's shot out of play.

Via The NBA: "LeBron's first block in Year 22 🤯👑

Many NBA fans reacted to the big play from James.

Via @PlayoffLucro: "THEY FORGOT WHO HE WAS 👑"

Via @HotHandTheory: "I need y’all to see this two possession sequence by LeBron James:

1) Austin Reaves gets dusted, Anthony Davis rotates to help, LeBron makes the next rotation and blocks Mason Plumlee
2) Devin Booker blows by the defense & LeBron recovers to swat his shit into the stands

Year 22"

Via @BoyosFor: "Rooting for suns and lakers to be good this year. NBA a lot better when Bron and KD are legit contenders"

Via @Yandani_YM: "the Lakers look solid 👌🏾"

Via @Kn0wID: "LMAO. Year TWENTY TWO!"

The Lakers will have four more preseason games after the Suns.

They will open up the regular season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.

LeBron James
Mar 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.

