LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest After Lakers-Timberwolves Game

LeBron James met with the media after Monday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Dec 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gets interviewed after the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 109-80 at the Target Center.

One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of 20-time NBA All-Star LeBron James.

He struggled, finishing with ten points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 4/16 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After the game, James was very honest in his comments when he met with the media (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).

James: "We're just not good offensively right now. I think we spent so much time on trying to get our defense corrected that our offense just took a toll and took a backseat to that. We're just not good offensively right now... Our offense is nasty right now."

Despite his struggles as of late, James is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 21 games.

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 12-9 in their first 21 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Los Angeles.

Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers still have two more games on their road trip against the Miami Heat (on Wednesday) and Atlanta Hawks (on Friday).

James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).

