LeBron James Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Bronny
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James famously became the first player in NBA history to ever become teammates with his son (Bronny James).
In a recent interview with GoJo And Golic, LeBron was asked about the experience.
LeBron: "It's been everything and more. I couldn't even imagine the opportunity to be able to be there with him on a day-to-day process. Through practices, through film sessions, through plane rides, road trips and things of that nature... From time to time, he does go down to the G League and continue to work on his game... Every moment that he's been around it's still surreal. I go into the locker room... I'm one of the first ones to get there, and then he'll fall in, and I just look over there, like, oh wow, yeah, this is real... It's been everything. It's so rewarding for me to kind of show him... The land of what it means to be a professional and how to approach it every day."
Bronny has appeared in nine NBA games (with limited playing time).
His current averages in the G League are 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven games.
The Lakers are playing the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (at home).
They entered play with a 20-16 record in 36 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
LeBron is in his seventh season playing for the franchise.