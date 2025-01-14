Fastbreak

LeBron James Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Bronny

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about being teammates with his son.

Ben Stinar

Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on TNT sideline reporter Taylor Rooks interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on TNT sideline reporter Taylor Rooks interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James famously became the first player in NBA history to ever become teammates with his son (Bronny James).

In a recent interview with GoJo And Golic, LeBron was asked about the experience.

LeBron: "It's been everything and more. I couldn't even imagine the opportunity to be able to be there with him on a day-to-day process. Through practices, through film sessions, through plane rides, road trips and things of that nature... From time to time, he does go down to the G League and continue to work on his game... Every moment that he's been around it's still surreal. I go into the locker room... I'm one of the first ones to get there, and then he'll fall in, and I just look over there, like, oh wow, yeah, this is real... It's been everything. It's so rewarding for me to kind of show him... The land of what it means to be a professional and how to approach it every day."

Bronny has appeared in nine NBA games (with limited playing time).

His current averages in the G League are 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven games.

Bronny James
Jan 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are playing the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (at home).

They entered play with a 20-16 record in 36 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Lakers NBA
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) and son Bronny James during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron is in his seventh season playing for the franchise.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.