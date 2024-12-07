LeBron James Gets Honest About Career After Lakers-Hawks Game
LeBron James continues to do incredible things on the basketball court at nearly 40.
The 20-time NBA All-Star finished Friday's 134-132 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia) with 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 14/25 from the field.
He also played 43 minutes on the final night of a four-game road trip.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron and AD tonight:
77 PTS
20 REB
19 AST
3 STL
5 BLK
The Lakers lost the game."
After the game, James met with the media and he was asked about his performance (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "You think the fans are really appreciating what you're able to still do?"
James: "I don't know. Just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I'll play. I'm just happy to still be able to play the game that I love."
James also added about the Lakers: "We don't have much room for error... I don't know as far as what will help us get over the hump, we've just gotta just not drown."
The Lakers dropped to 12-11 in 23 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They have lost three straight games.
Following the Hawks, the Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening in California.