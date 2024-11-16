LeBron James Has Historic Performance In Lakers-Spurs Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 120-115 in Texas.
LeBron James finished the victory with 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
James has now had four straight games with a triple-double, which makes NBA history in several different ways.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to record four consecutive triple-doubles.
The longest streak of his career."
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the first forward in NBA history to have 4 straight triple-doubles."
James will turn 40 next month, but he still remains one of the elite players in the NBA.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.
With the victory, the Lakers improved to 8-4 in their first 12 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following San Antonio, the Lakers will now visit Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening in New Orleans.
As for the Spurs, they are now 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak.
Following the Lakers, the Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.