LeBron James' Instagram Story Went Viral Before Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Before the game, LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story that got a lot of attention social media.
James captioned his post: "LIVE from LeBronto"
Many fans reacted to his post.
@Br0nToLA23: "When he knows he owns Toronto lmaoo"
@rizwaan_laher: "Bro dropping a triple double today"
@BronGotGame: "Bro I’m shaking for the city of Toronto, keep them in your prayers😭😭🙏🏽"
@LIS_Enjoyer: "LEGOAT LOVES SCREAM LET'S GOOOO"
James comes into the night with averages of 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are 3-2 in their five games after most recently losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110.
James led the team with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Following Toronto, the Lakers will continue their road trip when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday in Michigan.
Over his 22-year career with the Cavs, Heat and Lakers, James has dominated the Raptors.
He is 44-16 in their 60 matchups.
As for the Raptors, they are 1-3 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 138-133.
Following the Lakers, the Raptors will remain at home to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Toronto.