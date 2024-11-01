Fastbreak

LeBron James' Instagram Story Went Viral Before Lakers-Raptors Game

LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story before Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Before the game, LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story that got a lot of attention social media.

James captioned his post: "LIVE from LeBronto"

LeBron James IG Story
LeBron James IG Story / November 1

Many fans reacted to his post.

@Br0nToLA23: "When he knows he owns Toronto lmaoo"

@rizwaan_laher: "Bro dropping a triple double today"

@BronGotGame: "Bro I’m shaking for the city of Toronto, keep them in your prayers😭😭🙏🏽"

@LIS_Enjoyer: "LEGOAT LOVES SCREAM LET'S GOOOO"

James comes into the night with averages of 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

The Lakers are 3-2 in their five games after most recently losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110.

James led the team with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.

Following Toronto, the Lakers will continue their road trip when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday in Michigan.

Over his 22-year career with the Cavs, Heat and Lakers, James has dominated the Raptors.

He is 44-16 in their 60 matchups.

LeBron James
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As for the Raptors, they are 1-3 in their first four games of the new season.

They most recently lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 138-133.

Following the Lakers, the Raptors will remain at home to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Toronto.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.