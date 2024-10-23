LeBron James Is On The Verge Of Disappointing NBA History
On Tuesday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
James is going into his 22nd NBA season, which is tied for the most of all time.
Via The NBA: "Year 22. 👑
Tonight, LeBron James will join Vince Carter as the only players in NBA history to play in 22 seasons."
James is also on the verge of being on the wrong side of history.
He is only six shots away from becoming the NBA's all-time leader in missed field goals.
Via Basketball Reference: "With 6 missed FG tonight, LeBron James would pass Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history 🤯"
While it's unfortunate to be the all-time leader in missed shots, James has played so long that he was bound to be on the wrong side of a few records.
It's also worth noting that he is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
At 39, James is still among the best players in the NBA.
He finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will play their second game of the season when they remain at home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.